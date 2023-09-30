In qualifying he crashed violently, but Marco explains that that wasn’t the problem. “With the second bike I achieved a good fourth place on the grid; I started well, but due to a carelessness I lost time. Maybe I could have stayed with Miller: tomorrow we can improve”

September 30, 2023

Motegi – The crash in qualifyingat turn number 12, just before starting the first flying lap, was from. Luckily, Marco Bezzecchi he got off relatively lightly: he was able to get back in the saddle and, thanks too towed by Bagnaia (“If I can help a friend I will” said Pecco), he achieved an excellent fourth place on the starting grid.

“I am fine: I took a shot to the ankles and my legs, but I’m fine”, he minimizes.

What happened in qualifying?

“I made a mistake: on the opening lap I was too fast with the tire not being ready yet. Or rather: the tire was fine, but I took the first two corners more slowly to gain more space from Di Giannantonio who was just ahead. We were too close, I didn’t want him to bother me: that’s why I let him go a little, but at that point I went in too hard and fell. Luckily I managed to get the second bike from the garage, but I had the medium front tire, which isn’t great for this track. In any case I finished fourth, a good performance”

How did the sprint go?

“I made a good start, but I made some mistakes which slowed me down a bit. It’s a shame, tomorrow I’ll try to do a little better”

What can be improved for the race?

“If I don’t use the lowerer in the wrong place, like I did today, you can definitely do better: Zarco wouldn’t have passed me and I would have immediately gone to get Marquez and who knows, I could probably have stayed with Miller. Instead I used the lowering device in the wrong place for a moment of relaxation: I lost time and the subsequent errors were a consequence of trying to recover as soon as possible”

Can you explain what happens when you operate the lowering device when you shouldn’t be using it?

“The bike remains crushed on the rear and if there is no braking it won’t go back up: after I started it there was sixth, a fast corner, where Zarco passed me. It felt like I was riding a Moto2. It depends on where you are.”

How was the challenge with Marquez?

“Normal, like all duels with Marquez”