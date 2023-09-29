The Honda rider is 14th and therefore forced to go through Q1: “It’s a shame, because today we could have done better: With the first tyre, I made a mistake, with the second I got a yellow flag, which I hadn’t seen, and then I fallen. I drive better, but I’m still not perfectly natural”

September 29, 2023

Motegi – It’s a while angry and he doesn’t hide it: “This time, there was the potential to do better” says Marc Marquez, 14th and therefore forced to go through Q1.

“Actually, the day went quite well. Unfortunately, I made a mistake in attacking the time with the first tyre: I went wide from the last corner and ended up on the green on the outside of the curb, wasting my time. With the second tire I caught a yellow flag, which I hadn’t seen: I was very close to Pirro, I was overtaking him and I was preparing for the next straight. I faced the last lap thinking that I needed to do 1’44”0 to get into Q2, while in reality a 1’44”2 was enough. To do 44″0 I knew I had to go to the limit in every corner and I already fell on the first one”

Are you more comfortable on the bike anyway?

“Actually, I can ride well, but to do more I’m too hard at the limit, everything needs to go right. It’s not bad how I drive here, but I’m not yet perfectly natural, I still have to adapt to the set-up, I have some problems: in many corners I don’t do what would be most natural for me to do, I can’t put into practice the concept I have in my head ”

Compared to India, what is the feeling here?

“In India all the riders and bikes were more limited by the lack of grip both from the tires and from the heat on the track. It’s different here: everyone has grip, they have good acceleration, they can be faster and make a difference. We are closer, but we are also missing riders who are usually in front of us, like Marini, Bastianini and my brother: with them, we would be in our usual positions, between 15th and 18th. In terms of pace, however, we can do a little better”

Can we go to Q2?

“Honestly, it bothered me a bit not to get through to Q2, because I think today we had the speed to stay in the top ten. Let’s see what tomorrow will be like.”

Does the future impact the way you work in any way?

“No, even if it’s not easy to mentally switch off. But when I’m on the track I’m 100% focused, I work to do the best I can with the aim of improving for the future. I continue to try new things: today I tested a change to the front that I didn’t like. But we continue to try to give my assessments, looking to the future”