The Spanish driver was the protagonist of a good Sprint, finishing in seventh place behind Bezzecchi, with whom he engaged in a good fight. But inevitably we ended up talking about 2024

September 30, 2023

Seventh place in the Sprint, a weekend that, so far, he defines as “solid”. Marc Marquez from Misano he changed gear again and is competitive, within the limits that his Honda allows him.

However, although his performances on the track are interesting and beautiful to look at, the catchphrase about his future holds sway. These are the words of the Spaniard at the end of the Japanese Saturday, in which he was there an important summit with Honda executives, of which Marquez made some aspects known.

You started seventh and you arrived seventh…

“Good Saturday, solid. I went from Q1 to Q2 and managed to make the third row which was an optimistic goal. In the Sprint I started strong but from the fourth-fifth lap I started to lose grip and the others had some moreover, I lost grip and took too many risks when braking, I tried to defend myself but then I preferred to give up a bit and finish the race”

Did you enjoy the battle with Bezzecchi?

“I defended myself as long as I could. He was faster than me and it was impossible to defend himself for so many laps and in the end he passed me, I defended myself for 5 laps, they had much more pace, both him and Zarco”

On tire wear…

“It wasn’t very great in general, but I suffer because the bike drifts a lot. You can do some good laps, but in the long run you don’t succeed because you start to wear the tire more than others”

About the future



Was there a definitive meeting with Honda management about your future?

“We spoke this morning, new people are arriving, they’ve changed the project leader, there are new faces, new engineers. It’s a big company and they’re changing things and strategies. Let’s see if it will be enough. We need time to develop a good bike and to get there or reduce the gap from other motorcycles, such as Ducati”

Will you give this time to Honda?

“They are presenting me with the project, the timing and everything, in general, to see if we can continue to improve. You can already see it on the track: my commitment is the same and will be the same in every situation. I am a Honda employee ready to fight for victory when we have the weapons”

Regarding his future, Marquez also responded to Sky sport MotoGP, the journalist Vera Spadini asked if there were always three options…

“No, no, now there are only two”