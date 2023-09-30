Another victory for Jorge Martin, ahead of Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Fabio Di Giannantonio eighth, Franco Morbidelli 16th, Michele Pirro 19th. Spectacular race in the individual challenges: rating 7.5

September 30, 2023

Motegi – The only fear he had it before the start. During the deployment lap, as soon as he left the garage, it turned on and alarm on the Ducati of Jorge Martin. When he arrived on the grid, there was a long discussion between the Ducati technicians, with Gigi Dall’Igna visibly worried.

What is going on?

To remove any doubts, it was necessary to start the motorbike before the start. It can be done?

Il team manager Gino Borsoi he called the Irta managers, including the technical director, who arrived in the Martin area. The confrontation lasted a few minutes, then, finally, here’s the permission to start the motorbike before the reconnaissance lap (there were about three minutes left). Everything’s OK, alarm gone.

Another solo race



Jorge Martin he was not influenced by this episode, reassured once again by the technical chief Daniele Romagnoli. At the start he took the lead and as he has done in the last few races, he immediately pulled ahead: +0″370 at the end of the first lap.

Brad Binder, second, he remained within three tenths until the fifth lap, then the gap rose above half a second; on the eighth lap he reached 1″063, up to a final 1″390. For Martin it is the third consecutive success in sprinting. And the ranking is getting shorter and shorter: -8 by Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, who challenges Miller



Per Brad Binder a second place which confirms the good things done during the tests, with a Ktm who is going on this track definitely goodcon Jack Miller who competed for the last step of the podium together with his former teammate Bagnaia.

Millerwhich here in 2022 had triumphed by margin, returned as fast as at the beginning of the season, defending third place in every way. With Bagnaia ever closer, the two challenged each other vigorously spectacular braking, with Jack somehow managing to stay in front. But on the tenth lap, here’s a mistake by Miller, slightly wide coming out of 11, the right after the descent: Bagnaia immediately took advantage of it and once in front he pulled away until the finish line.

Bezzecchi beats Marquez



Behind them, the challenge it was above all between Marc Marquez e Marco Bezzecchi, not too effective at the start. On lap eight, Bezzecchi tried to pass Marquez, but ending up wide at 11: both were passed by Johann Zarcowho took a bit of a margin, while Bezzecchi also finished behind Aleix Espargaró, who was then forced to retire probably due to technical problems.

The challenge Marquez/Bezzecchi animated the final part of the sprint, with Marco managing to get through on the 11th and penultimate lap, with Fabio Di Giannantonio eighth and not far behind the two. Ninth was Maverick Viñales, who, in fact, replicated the less than exciting performances of the tests.

Quartararo ahead of Morbidelli



Having started very badly, Fabio Quartararo managed to reassemble until he overtook his teammate right at the end, for a certainly not very exciting 15th place. In the podcast #atuttogas, are Moto.it from tomorrow morning, Fabio tells all his frustration for a truly difficult season to accept for a champion like him.

Sprint standings