Convincing pole position for Jorge Martin, ahead of a tenacious Francesco Bagnaia and a rediscovered Jack Miller. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi fourth, Fabio Di Giannantonio sixth (good), Franco Morbidelli 17th, Michele Pirro 21st

September 30, 2023

Motegi – He’s in shape, he believes in it, he’s very motivated: that’s why Jorge Martin is on pole. In the first part of the season, the Pramac team rider seemed to have lost his magic touch in qualifying, but lately he’s found it again in a big way. His 1’43”198 crumbles the best previous pole (1’43”790, Jorge Lorenzo in 2015 with Bridgestone), confirms a crazy speedwhile the race pace says that Martin is once again ready to play for victory.

His opponents could be: Francesco Bagnaia, as always extremely effective in the decisive moment and with a good race pace; Marco Bezzecchi, perhaps the one with the best pace in the morning free practice, but suffered a violent crash at turn 12 in Q2; despite this, Marco succeeded to bring home a very good fourth place; Brad Binder, fifth on the grid and with an absolutely high-level pace. There could be unknowns Jack Millerwho starts from the front row: compared to yesterday, his pace has definitely improved, but for the moment he doesn’t seem to be up to par with the best; Marc Marquezseventh, who after attacking Fabio Quartararo in Q1, took advantage of Jorge Martin’s hook in Q2.

His method is always rather perplexing from a sporting point of view, but it is certainly very effective. At Motegi, Marc isn’t in such a bad situation over the distance: especially in the sprint he could have his say.

Third row for Aprilia



To complete the third rowthe two Aprilias of Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro: Vinales seems to have subscribed to that position, he doesn’t disappoint but he doesn’t inspire either, while Espargaro was overtaken at the braking point of turn 11 by Marquez in a rather decisive manner on the final lap.

It’s not his track, in the flying lap he somehow makes a difference, but it’s difficult to think that he can get a result in the top five in the race. Speaking of Aprilia, Raul Fernandez’s growth continueswho after passing through Q1, finished 11th, ahead of Pol Espargaro.

Well done Di Giannantonio



Right enhance the sixth time of Fabio Di Giannantonio: so far, it was overall the best Friday/Saturday of the (ex?) Gresini team rider. Considering the conditions in which he is racing, his performance is worth highlighting.

The sprint at 8am Italian time