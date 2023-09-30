With his third consecutive success in the sprint, the Pramac team rider is now eight points behind Bagnaia: “You have to take advantage of the moment, you never know what can happen the next day. I don’t touch anything on the bike, by studying Bagnaia and Bezzecchi’s data I can improve further”

September 30, 2023

Motegi – Explosivity on the track transforms into calmness after the sprint: Jorge Martin he is in good shape extraordinary also and above all from a psychological point of view.

“I’m very happy, it’s a good moment and we’re showing it: I took pole by setting the track record and I won in the sprint. I couldn’t be happier. I thought the race would be a little slower, but Binder was always close by, so I had to push harder to make a difference. But what matters is tomorrow: I believe that we will be ready”.

You are the fastest in the flying lap and in the race pace: do you make any changes on the bike to be so effective in both circumstances?

“The truth is that I don’t touch anything on the bike, I adapt to the situation, until I find my references. Then I compare my data with those of Bagnaia and Bezzecchi: this information helps me a lot to be even faster. Little by little, lap after lap, I gain more and more confidence, I work a lot with a full tank of petrol and used tyres: when you attack the time with little petrol and new tyres, it’s almost natural to improve”

Do you make more of a difference with your head or with your right wrist?

“Both: one is a consequence of the other. It’s clear that mentally I’m in a good moment and even though I may have some problems with the bike, I prefer not to change too much, because I know that the Ducati is working well. Even in the past, in the years when I won many races, I tried to touch the bike as little as possible”

Was there a consumption problem?

“We were a bit at the limit and this could also affect tomorrow’s race. The pace, however, will be slower, I don’t think there will be any problems: today everything went well, it will be the same tomorrow”

Has anything changed in your relationship with Bagnaia?

“I have a good relationship with Pecco, it doesn’t change me to be fighting with him for the title. It’s clear that I try to take advantage of the moment and not change the mentality: I think this is the key. Tomorrow I hope to start well, have a good race and take everything that comes: you never know what happens in the next session, in the next GP: you have to make the most of the moment.”

Is there anything worrying you about tomorrow?

“It’s clear that the race is longer, but that’s the same for everyone. Pecco and Marco will look at my data to try to improve. But I will also watch theirs: there are a couple of corners where they are faster than me, I hope to be able to take another step forward. It is essential to have this possibility to study the data of those who go fast. The goal is to try to win and if that’s not possible, get on the podium. I am convinced that the pace will be slower: doing 1’44″0 with a full tank of petrol will be practically impossible”

What happened before departure?

“There was a problem with a sensor, it didn’t give a signal as if it were broken: there were a few moments of tension, but in the end we verified that everything was fine”