The Pramac rider confirmed his excellent form also on Friday in Japan: “Maybe when you’re well, doing many races in a row helps”

September 29, 2023

Fourth at the end of Friday in Motegi, fast, ready for the race. He has a great feel for everything Jorge Martin, in this time. These are his words at the end of the two rounds.

About the day…

“I was consistent and I felt good with the soft rear and the hard front, I had an excellent pace in the second run, I’m happy”

Are you ready for the Sprint?

“I think I’m ready for the Sprint, I think I’m faster than last year, I was competitive in the time attack very quickly. I did my fastest lap here but it wasn’t enough to be closer to Binder. We have to see the data to improve tomorrow. Maybe it will rain and therefore things will be different, we will have to adapt. I’m ready for the races, maybe something is missing in qualifying”

On to the great moment…

“Maybe if you’re fast and do many races in a row it helps you stay fast. I’m fine here but the level is high, Lorenzo’s record was also broken”

On the fall…

“I went wide, I thought I could save her but I fell, but it’s nothing important”

On the set-up of his GP23…

“I don’t change it from Barcelona, ​​we simply make some adaptations to the track”