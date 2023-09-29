Jorge Martin is the fastest, ahead of Augusto Fernandez (soft tire at the end) and Marco Bezzecchi. Other Italians: Francesco Bagnaia fourth, Franco Morbidelli 12th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 14th, Michele Pirro 20th. Alex Rins, returning to the bike after four months, finished 21st, 2″395 behind

Motegi – F quite hot also in Motegi: nothing to do with the stratospheric temperatures and humidity of Indiabut we defend ourselves here too… There are many themes: the title challenge, of course; Cal Crutchlow wild card with Yamaha; news from Honda; the KTM carbon frame; Alex Rins’ return to motorbikes after four months…

Let’s start with challenges Bagnaia-Martin-Bezzecchi, following the order of the general ranking. All three started strong straight away, with Martin which eventually closes before all in 1’45”192, despite a crash about fifteen minutes from the end. Bezzecchi is third, Bagnaia fourth, trailing by 0″439: in short, the three are close, the performances are similar even over distance. We are only at the beginning, but even here they seem to have something more than the others.

Fernandez with the soft rear, Mir first Honda



Surprise il second place Of Augusto Fernandezwhich however was in the end the only one to fit the soft tyre rear. His position, therefore, is not real, but it is clear that Augusto is trying everything to hold on to that position. There decision between whom – between him and Pol Espargaro – will leave the placed in Pedro Acosta will be communicated to the protagonists in the coming weeks in a meeting with KTM top management.

In Honda Houseas usual, there are different frames: Joan Mir has the evolution one and the old one, Marquez has two old ones. Mir didn’t do badly, also with a new tire (but not soft) in the final: he is fifth. Marc Marquez, however, is further back, 13th, three tenths behind his teammate.

The biggest news In the box Honda but it is there lack del “project leader” Shinichi Kokuboalready absent in India: it seems certain that the replacement for Takeo Yokohama, responsible for the MotoGP project until 2022, has already lost my job, thus paying for the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V. Probably, it is only the first change that will characterize the Honda garage in the coming weeks.

Rins, what an effort



Alex Rins, a fatica, is back on his motorbike: inside the garage he moves with great effort, getting on the motorbike is complicated. We’ll see if Alex will continue to ride at the weekend: considering that he hasn’t been on a MotoGP for four months and his physical condition, his performance isn’t that bad.

KTM, carbon frame



According to what Brad Binder declared yesterday, in the KTM garage there is again the carbon frame used in the race at Misano by the test driver Pedrosa and in the tests on Monday, again at Misano, by the official riders. I don’t know if he achieved his best time (1’45″747, sixth) with this specification, in any case the Austrian bike started strong on this track, with Jack Miller, splendid winner here in 2022, also a good eighth.

Aprilia, decent performance from Vinales.



The first session confirms the expectations of the day before: Maverick Viñales differs also on this track which in Noale was marked as one of the complicated ones, while Aleix Espargaro struggles beyond the competitiveness or otherwise of the bike. Raul Fernandez, on the other hand, continues to grow and is quite effective.

Yamaha, dual exhaust for Crutchlow



The first Yamaha in the ranking is that of Fabio Quartararo (nono: Fabio is the protagonist of the next episode of #atuttogas, the Sunday podcast of Moto.it), with Franco Morbidelli 12th.

In Motegi there is also the collaudatore Cal Crutchlowwhich uses the double exhaust already seen on some occasions in tests and the evolution of the aerodynamics abandoned by the official pilots.