The South African driver was the best on the first Japanese day and praised the new chassis, with which Pedrosa had finished fourth in Misano in both the Sprint and the race

September 29, 2023

The South African Brad Binder he concluded Friday in Motegi as the favourite. First with the all-time track record, broke Jorge Lorenzo’s previous record. Binder put everyone behind with 1.43.489: “It’s a good thing but I think he won’t last long after tomorrow’s qualifying”.

These are his words.

About the day…

“Very positive and everything worked well. This morning we worked on the bike setup. The feeling on the bike is excellent”

The news is that Binder set the time using the carbon frame that Pedrosa had brought to the track at Misano…

“I think it gives me more grip at the rear, it was a problem we had and that I wanted to solve. At Misano Pedrosa went well (with this chassis, twice fourth, ed.). KTM is working well but I’m sure it can be done still do better”

Expectations for the Sprint?

“The pace is good and I have an excellent feeling, it’s the best Friday for some races now. However, I want to remain calm with expectations, it’s only Friday”