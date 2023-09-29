On Friday morning, a bomb explosion killed at least 50 people in the city of Mastung, which is located in southwestern Pakistan, in the province of Balochistan. The explosion occurred as hundreds of people were taking part in a religious procession to celebrate the birth of Muhammad, the prophet of Islam. According to local authorities, there are also at least 50 injured. Pakistan’s Interior Ministry said it was a terrorist attack.

At the moment there have been no claims, and there are no further details on how the explosion occurred. In the past there had been several armed attacks in the province of Balochistan, which is the largest and poorest in the country, carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army, a militia group that has been fighting against the Pakistani state for years to demand the right to self-determination of the Baloch population, a minority ethnic group in Pakistan.