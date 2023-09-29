The Lions mean business: they win at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night which opens the fourth day and now lead the North Division

Detroit is really serious this time. The Lions win 34-20 in Green Bay on Thursday Night which opens the fourth NFL day and now lead the division, the NFC North. They go up 3-1 in record: after surprisingly beating Arrowhead in Kansas City at the start of the season, they conquer another “sanctuary” stadium, Lambeau Field. One would even think that they, who have never played in the Super Bowl in history, could become the third wheel of the Conference, the one with spoilsport intentions compared to the favorites San Francisco and Philadelphia. The Packers are a work in progress. Young team, with obvious growing pains. This time he beats the first half, down 3-27, and is still unable to perform miracles, after last Sunday when in the last quarter he recovered a 17-point deficit to mock New Orleans. This time, no happy ending and a 2-2 record which illustrates the doubts about the seasonal prospects.

The Lions are damn solid. They don’t exhibit special effects, but they are complete. The defense is fearsome in pass rush, with Aidan Hutchinson the main quarterback catcher, and the secondary places two interceptions, signed by Jerry Jacobs. The attack is then methodical. First of all, Detroit runs. Much and good. David Montgomery, the starting running back, takes the cover: 121 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns celebrated. But freshman Gibbs is also promising, not by chance a first-round pick in the 2023 draft. And then there’s Jared Goff, the quarterback. Who looks like the Canadian actor Ryan Gosling in terms of physiognomy, but is much tougher than his delicate, cinema-like face suggests. Veteran, he is a coach on the field, accurate and wise. Which counts on Amon-Ra St Brown, name after a character from Platoon, a slippery receiver like few others, the one who celebrates the goal after receiving the evening’s guest. The Lions imposed themselves for the fourth time in a row on the Packers, a much more successful franchise by tradition, and with the calendar in hand, certainly not impossible in the short term, they made plans for a sprint start.

You always have to be careful what you wish for. Because you could get it, after all. Many in Green Bay wanted to turn the page, say goodbye to the Aaron Rodgers monument to entrust the team to Jordan Love and make it jaunty, irreverent and cool. Well, help yourself… and it’s not exactly breakfast in the room, the one that passes by… If anything, it’s the opposing defenders who martyr the new quarterback, the boy in just his fifth NFL game as a starter. Two interceptions and 5 sacks: his night becomes torture. It’s hard to judge, it’s early. Of course he will never be Brett Favre or Rodgers, the phenomena who preceded him, but it is premature to reject him. He must be given time. Here, however, the attacking line has fewer justifications as it loses the comparison with the opposing line and inhibits the running game, limited to a paltry 27 yards. The Packers are too moody to dream big.

Rudy Ford immediately intercepted Goff on the first throw, on the first drive of the game. But the Packers only capitalized with a field goal to make it 3-0. Then the guest show begins. Goff to St Brown for 24 yards to make it 7-3. Then Montgomery runs into the end zone to make it 14-3. Love is intercepted by Jacobs (at the end of the match he will concede an encore) after a deflection by Anzalone. And Montgomery scores again on a run, 24-3. The boos arrive from the home crowd, enraged. 27-3 at halftime. 284 to 20 the comparison between the attacks was merciless. Green Bay scores a touchdown on the first possession of the second half, with Love’s pass to Christian Watson, returning. 27-11. An refereeing tip with the clock already at zero inexplicably ignored allows the Packers a 45-yard gain in depth at the end of the third quarter. Only it would have already been finished…Love thus runs into the end zone for 9 yards at the beginning of the last quarter: a goal given away. The Packers are back in the game: 27-17. But it doesn’t last long. A perhaps compensatory penalty, a naivety by Walker, keeps the Lions’ drive alive which had already ended with a field goal. And Montgomery scores the third rushing touchdown of the evening on fourth down and definitively closes the score. Lions rushing for 211 yards. And that they are really “racing”.

