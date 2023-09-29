Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) is suspected of being a suspect in a suspected corruption case within the ministry.

The suspect’s determination was a follow-up to the KPK’s examination of SYL on June 19.

Currently it is known that the KPK is still collecting evidence by searching SYL’s house.

“The person concerned (SYL) is already a suspect,” said a source quoted from CNNIndonesia, Friday (29/9).

Also Read: PDIP Presidential Candidate Ganjar Pranowo Presents at National Working Meeting Arena, Directly Views Food Exhibition

Syahrul Yasin Limpo’s assets

Quoted from the official website of the State Administrators’ Wealth Report (LHKPN), the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, was recorded as having assets of IDR 20.05 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Syahrul’s assets were recorded at IDR 18.96 billion in October 2019, it is suspected that no increase occurred during his tenure.

From the LHKPN report assets of IDR 20,058,042,532, the assets are divided into land and buildings amounting to IDR 11.31 billion located in Gowa and Makassar which were obtained from personal income and inheritance.

Syahrul is also recorded as having transportation equipment and machinery worth IDR 1.47 billion.

Also Read: Jordi Really Admits that the Indonesian National Team Has the Potential to Break into the Top 100 FIFA Rankings

Syahrul’s vehicles consist of a 2004 Toyota Alphard Minibus worth IDR 350 million, a 2004 Mercedes Benz Sedan worth IDR 250 million and a 2004 Suzuki APV Minibus worth IDR 50 million.

This minister also owns a 2000 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan, worth IDR 90 million, a 2014 Toyota Kijang Innova Minibus worth IDR 200 million and a 2011 Jeep Cherokee Jeep (gift without deed) worth IDR 500 million. Meanwhile, the motorbike that Syahrul owns is a 1986 Harley Davidson worth IDR 35 million.

Syahrul was also recorded as having other movable assets amounting to IDR 1,149,970,000, cash and cash equivalents amounting to IDR. 6,118,817,382. Syahrul is recorded as having no debt so his total assets are IDR 20,058,042,532 (IDR 20.05 billion).