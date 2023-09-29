By 2024, the minimum wage is expected to increase between 11.5% and 12.5%This was reported by the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic of the National Labor Commission of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex).

According to Ricardo Barbosa Ascenciopresident of the Coparmex Labor Commission, The private initiative has considered that a 12.5% ​​increase would be enough to cover 100% with salary recovery, but that will be an issue to be considered in greater depth.

How much could the minimum wage increase in 2024?

Although Coparmex has proposed an increase of 12.5%, Barbosa Ascencio also expressed that the minimum wage could be closer to 20%, we just need to know the position of the government and the workers.

The salary increase will be defined in the November 2023 sessionthis is because companies make budgets between September and October of each year.

“We will raise it, it will be a more in-depth meeting because we want it to be defined for the November session, especially to give visibility to the country’s employers regarding budgets”indicated Barbosa Ascencio.

Finally he expressed that The employer sector is willing to ensure that all workers have a better quality of life. “And if that means making an effort to increase the minimum wage, we are willing,” he concluded.

