It’s been a while without any news on this Nintendo Switch game. In this case we are talking about Minecraft Dungeons.

On this occasion, we see that this makes sense because No more new content will be released for the game. Minecraft Dungeons has surpassed 25 million players since its launch in May 2020. Despite the success, Mojang announced that there will be no more content updates for the game.

Version 1.17 was the final one, as the team will focus on new projects within the Minecraft universe, exploring different types of games. We leave you with the published video:

What do you think? Does this game catch your attention?

