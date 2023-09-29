Bobo Vieri, former AC Milan and Inter footballer spoke to Bobo TV. The topic of discussion is the performances of Milan and Leao

Bobo Vieri, former footballer for Milan and Inter among others, spoke after the Serie A matchday on Bobo TV. The subject of his words is the Rossoneri footballer Rafael Leao. Here is his thought.

"'Stop, they have to sell you!' and after 10′ 'I love you'. Every match there are discussions because it's like that with the best players: when he dribbles and scores everyone praises him, when he loses the ball everyone goes 'Ehhhhh'. To me Leao seems improved, he seems more active. Even when he turned heel… The most imaginative players are like that: they take you to the stars or they piss you off. Leao drives you crazy. He seems even stronger and faster to me. It's his way of playing that causes discussion: it's coy , yes, they like it. But welcome to Milan: Leao should be kept."