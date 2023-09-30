The Rossoneri coach: “There was greater enthusiasm in the second half. We deservedly won.” Then he jokes: “Should I watch Inter? No, I won’t watch them until I play against them in the return match…”

He wanted continuity and he got it. She was looking for organization and mental strength, and he found them. Stefano Pioli is a decidedly satisfied man, both because the victory came against what – despite the terrible current ranking – is still considered a competitor for Europe, and because it is precisely Europe that is now knocking on the Devil’s door: Milan will fly to Dortmund on Wednesday, and a similar victory, with this intensity, offers a valuable calling card.

“We had prepared it in such a way as to dribble less and look for insertions more – says Pioli after the match -. Sometimes in the first half we stretched out and took counterattacks, in the second half we were more compact and energetic. There was a superior enthusiasm. I coach kids who are very good, attentive and eager, we deservedly won.” An obligatory pass for Adli’s second start, which the coach embraced at the time of the substitution: “I told him that it was the first match he played at San Siro, and it showed a little bit. He could have been a little more enterprising, we could have look for him more but I have to carefully review if it was him who didn’t find the right position or if sometimes his teammates delayed certain solutions. He’s growing a lot and has become a starter for Milan, that is, one of the 20 players who can play any match. An important growth, he worked a lot to get here and now he must continue to grow.” Then, however, there is the big question mark on the physical condition of Loftus-Cheek, who came off due to injury after half an hour: “It would be a shame if he stopped. Unfortunately it’s something that affected an important muscle group, at the pubic level , perhaps a little higher abdominally.” In other words, it is very difficult to think of seeing him again in Dortmund. “Borussia? I saw them in difficulty against PSG, but perhaps more thanks to PSG. They are a team of great intensity and energy, which combines physicality and quality of offensive players. It won’t be a decisive match for our group, but certainly important. For me it’s important to have strong players on the bench who can come in and lend a hand to the team in difficult moments. It’s a certainty that we have. What if I go to watch Inter now? No no – he laughs – I won’t watch it until when I don’t play against them on the way back…”.