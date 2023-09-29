Camera fines can now be paid via the Citizen’s File app. How does it work? Here we explain it to you

A bureaucratic turning point regarding camera fines is coming to Milan: starting now it will in fact be possible to pay the fines of Area C, Area B, preferential lanes, ZTL and speed cameras via the Citizen’s File.

What is the advantage? Thanks to this system postal notification costs can be avoidedall if the sanction does not entail the point deduction of the license or any exceeding the speed limit permitted speed of 10 km/h. In this case you will have to resort to the “traditional” system.

How does payment via app work?



Thanks to this latest news the percentage of types of infringements that can be paid by avoiding postal notification rises to 95.

To pay fines using the citizen’s file, it is necessary to proceed with the registration of the license plate of the vehicle used at the time of the offense via the dedicated application or website. If you are the owner of the vehicle, registration will have unlimited validitywhile if you want to register the license plate of a vehicle you use, you will need to demonstrate your legitimacy (always through the web channel or the app) and periodically confirm registration. It is important to underline that even those who do not reside in Milan can benefit from the services of the Citizen’s File.

To be able to use the app, digital identity is fundamental SPID.

The application has existed since 2021



The Citizen’s File was introduced in September 2021 and initially only certain types of parking restrictions could be paid and the service was limited exclusively to owned vehicles. In October 2022, features have been implementedmaking all parking bans notifiable (always provided that they do not lead to the loss of points on the driving licence) and green regulations.

Subsequently, from this April, access to the service was also expanded for those who drive vehicles registered to family members, or those who drive rented vehicles. The latest updates date back to June, the month from which it is possible to use the service also via the website. With the latest news, as specified above, almost 100% of the fines that can be notified – and paid – via the app has been reached.