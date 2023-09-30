Microsoft does not cease its efforts to launch a lighter version of Windows, based on the web and the cloud, to compete directly against ChromeOS.

Microsoft is already working on the next version of Windows, presumably Windows 12 which would be planned for the coming years, and with it, the arrival of a multitude of new features.

Apparently, those from Redmond would be working on several versions of Windows 12, the normal version, but also a web-based or cloud-based version, which is apparently being created to kill ChromeOS.

As reported by Windows Latest, various sources close to Microsoft and its partners have confirmed that Redmond is working on a web variant of the next operating system, and that it is similar to ChromeOS.

This new version of Windows 12 is not going to replace the traditional Win32 experience on regular computers, and would simply be a new version adapted to specific markets such as education.

Edge browser and AI: fundamental pillars of the new Windows 12

Both the Edge browser and AI would be at the forefront of this first web version of Windows 12.

Microsoft is currently investing in its Edge browser to make it the most intelligent on the market and to do so they are exploring new machine learning models, capable of understanding web content and user behavior in this regard.

Microsoft has been working on modernizing Windows for some time and even launching a lighter version on the market, something that was attempted in its time with Windows 10X.

This hypothetical web version of Windows 12 would arrive in 2024, and would presumably coincide in launch with the normal version of the new operating system.