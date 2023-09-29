Google is the master of the search engine segment, but that could change in 2020. That was when, according to Bloomberg, something unique happened: Microsoft negotiated with Apple to sell Bing.

According to sources close to those conversations, Microsoft executives met at that time with Eddy Cue, head of Apple services. The manager studied the possibility of leaving behind his alliance with Google, but those negotiations never progressed and everything remained as it was.

Attempts to make Bing the default search engine on iPhones continued, but Apple ended up keeping Google as the main option. These alliances are being the focus of the antitrust investigation to which Google is being subjected in the United States.

Eddy Cue precisely intervened in this legal process a few days ago. He was called to testify and supported Google, which has been accused of using its privileged position in the search market. For Cue, the decision to use Google services on the iPhone was clear: it was the best search engine available.

Behind that statement there is a long relationship that is very beneficial for both companies. Apple and Google first signed such an agreement in 2002, just before the first native web browser for Macs appeared.

These agreements grew and ended up affecting the iPhone: according to the US Department of Justice (DoJ), in 2020 Apple received between 4,000 and 7,000 million dollars annually from Google for using its default search engine on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. and Safari. More recent data speak of 15,000 million dollars.

According to sources consulted by Google, one of the key reasons for declining Microsoft’s proposal with Bing It was precisely those income. The other, doubts about Bing’s ability to compete in quality and features with the Google search engine.

It is true that Apple has used Bing as the internal search engine in Siri and Spotlight – the launcher/search engine in macOS, iPadOS and iOS – between 2013 and 2017, but it ended up refocusing that section on the Google search engine after renewing and updating its agreements with the company led by Sundar Pichai.

Before negotiations to sell Bing to Apple, Microsoft tried to replace Google as the default search engine. Jon Tinter, a director at Microsoft, said Thursday that his company was considering a multibillion-dollar investment to compete with Google Search. Tim Cook and Satya Nadella met to talk about that option, but that option didn’t come out either.

In his statement, Eddy Cue provided one more unique piece of information: he highlighted that Apple did not see the need to develop its own search engine because Google was the best available.

The statement is interesting considering that Apple has ended up competing with Google Maps, or with Google Assistant. In fact, months ago it was rumored that Apple is working That’s precisely what Cue says he’s not working on.: in your own search engine.

In Xataka | We are asking ChatGPT things beyond our capabilities (and yours)