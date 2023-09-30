Microsoft has stopped allowing users to activate installations of Windows 11 and 10 with Windows 7 and 8 product keys because it no longer supports these older operating systems.

Microsoft takes a new step by canceling the ability to activate new installations of Windows 11 and 10 using product keys from previous versions, such as Windows 7 and 8. As you can imagine, this news marks a big change in Microsoft’s activation policy and has important implications for those who want to update their operating systems.

In the past, Microsoft offered a free upgrade path to Windows 10 from Windows 7 and 8 for one year. However, This offer expired in July 2016.

Despite this, users were still able to activate their new Windows 10 installations with product keys from previous versions. This situation did not change with the release of Windows 11 in 2021, as users could still take advantage of this loophole to activate the new operating system.

However, As of September 20, 2023, Microsoft has officially closed this activation path. This means that Windows 7 and 8 product keys will no longer activate new installations of Windows 11 and 10.

So what options do users affected by this change have?

First, they can purchase a new product key for Windows 11 or Windows 10. This will allow them to activate their installations and receive security updates and support from Microsoft.

Another alternative is to consider upgrading your computer to a newer operating system that is still supported by Microsoft. This will allow them to continue receiving security updates and technical support without needing to purchase a new product key.

Of course, this depends on whether the hardware meets the minimum system requirements for newer operating systems.

Importantly, if they are unable to purchase a new product key or upgrade their computer, they can still continue using their current operating system. However, They risk not receiving security updates or support from Microsoft, which could leave them vulnerable to potential security threats.