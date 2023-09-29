If you have been using Windows for several years, you may remember that when Microsoft launched Windows 10 it activated an option to update from old versions. This allowed you to make the jump to the new operating system from Windows 7 or Windows 8 without having to spend money on another license.

In theory, as our Genbeta colleagues point out, this possibility had a defined expiration date: July 2016. The idea was to promote the adoption of the new operating system during a certain period of time. However, those in Redmond continued to allow it beyond that deadline.

Activate Windows 11 with a Windows 7 license

The option to activate the most recent version of Windows from Windows 7 or Windows 8 remained even with the arrival of Windows 11. Although there was no possibility of update with wizard directly Since these obsolete versions, we could use their keys in a clean installation.

The procedure in the latter case was as simple as installing Windows 11 from scratch (using the media creation tool), omitting entering the key (retail type only, not OEM) during the installation wizard and entering it later from the System > Activation section.

Well, this mechanic is now destined to disappear. In a publication on its Device Partner Center portal, Microsoft has announced that the path that allowed you to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 7 or Windows 8 will be deletedalthough he has not indicated the specific date on which this will happen.

The Redmond company has also noted that free upgrades from Windows 10 to Windows 11 continue to be free. This means that we will not have to buy an additional license in these cases, as long as, of course, we have a computer with compatible hardware.

Images: Microsoft

