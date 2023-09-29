Aries

This weekend will be a lot of fun in the company of family and friends. Remember that your sign is the most charismatic of the zodiac, so you surround yourself with people who appreciate you. On Saturday you will celebrate a family member’s birthday and you will have a lot of fun.

With your partner, everything will go wonderfully. You will make last-minute purchases for your home and you will be lucky with the numbers 06 and 23, highlighting the color red in your luck. Additionally, a new Capricorn or Leo love will enter your life and will be very compatible with you.

Taurus

The weekend will be marked by love concerns, but it is important not to get upset and enjoy time with people who really appreciate you.

You will travel with your family and perform the prosperity ritual on September 30, which includes tying a red ribbon on your ankle and wearing lots of perfume to attract prosperity in October.

You will manage last-minute card payments, and your lucky numbers will be 03 and 77, with bright blue as the prominent color. It is advisable to avoid fights and maintain positive thoughts.

Gemini

A weekend of joy awaits you, celebrating a family member’s birthday and receiving the return of a love from the past. The ritual for your sign on September 30 will include purchasing a red or white item of clothing, wearing silver, and cutting your hair to attract blessings in October.

You will receive an invitation to a party. Take care of your respiratory and lung health. Married Geminis plan family trips. Your lucky numbers are 01 and 44, with Saturday as special. It is recommended to maintain your diet and exercise to prepare yourself for a month at the beach.

Cancer

A weekend full of joy is coming, especially because you will reunite with your family, something very important for your sentimental sign. Take care of stomach problems and avoid eating on the street. Beneficial business proposals will come to you, and you will perform a ritual on September 30 by lighting a red candle with three coins to attract success in October.

Be careful with gossip and avoid sharing intimacies. You will be lucky with the numbers 07 and 66, highlighting green and yellow, and it is suggested to put aside jealousy in your romantic relationship.

Leo

Friday will be laborious, but with At the end of the month, better job and economic opportunities will come for your sign.

You will buy new clothes and shoes, receive family surprises and perform a ritual on September 30 with a red ribbon on your left wrist and mineral water to attract triumphs.

Luck will be on your side with the numbers 13 and 29, highlighting orange and red. You plan improvements to your home.

Virgo

You will prepare a family party and receive business proposals that will increase your income. Take care of your home if you go on a trip and perform a ritual on September 30 with a bath and a white candle to attract abundance. You will manage a loan to change cars.

Luck will be with you with the numbers 20 and 77, and your color will be white. A love from the sign of Pisces or Aries will return to your life.

Libra

You will celebrate with the right people and receive unexpected gifts. Friday will be busy with work meetings, so stay focused on your responsibilities. Attend a language or yoga course on Saturday.

Avoid fights and unfounded jealousy with your partner. Libra singles will find a compatible fire sign love.

On September 30, perform a ritual with a haircut, light clothing and perfume to attract good energy in October. Your magic numbers are 09 and 23, with white and red as the featured colors.

Scorpion

A weekend full of good news and the arrival of a new love awaits you. Take care of your physical health and protect yourself from envy.

You will receive an unexpected gift and perform a ritual on September 30 with a change of furniture, a white and cinnamon candle to attract abundance in October. Be careful with falls and bet on the numbers 05 and 31, highlighting red and blue.

Sagittarius

Luck will be on your side with a lottery prize. You will finish work reports and attend a dinner with colleagues. Forget past loves and look for compatible people like Leo and Aries. Perform a ritual on September 30 with new clothes and a white candle to attract good energy in October. Take care of possible losses on the street. Your lucky numbers are 03 and 21, with orange and green colors.

Capricorn

You will be full of positive energy to overcome problems. Focused on the end of the month and school exams, you will also commit to exercise. Perform a ritual on September 30 with new underwear and perfume to attract abundance in October.

In love, you will have difficult decisions between two people. Your lucky numbers are 21 and 30, especially on Sunday. They give you a watch and a new love comes into your life.

Aquarium

A busy Friday awaits you, but your sign is key in business management. On September 30, clean and reorganize your home to attract good energy in October. Be authentic and natural to achieve success.

You are invited on a trip with friends and decide to commit to a formal relationship. Remember that friends may grow apart, but it’s part of growing up. Your lucky numbers are 31 and 15, with blue and white standing out.

Fish

Friday means closing the month with a considerable workload, and it is crucial to remember that your sign is characterized by being the most committed in the workplace. Avoid getting desperate and work on solving all pending tasks.

Regarding your relationship, it is essential not to impose your decisions, since each individual has their own perspective on life. Respect these differences to avoid love conflicts.

You choose to end a friends with benefits relationship, since it was causing too many problems in your love life. Your lucky numbers are 08 and 77, and your color scheme is white and green. Consider adding your day of birth to personalize your luck.

