To promote trade by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in other parts of the world, the Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) yesterday they inaugurated the Guadalajara Entrepreneurship Center-International Trade Accelerator.

Raúl Uranga Lamadrid, president of Canaco, explained that this organization will support, train and advise companies to place products globally.

“The Chamber will be working with the academy, municipal and state governments to support those entrepreneurs who are looking for that opportunity.”

