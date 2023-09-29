Inflation, Urso: “Pact starts October 1st and will last until Christmas”

“I want to thank the representatives of the 32 associations representing businesses, cooperatives, the food industry, the consumer goods industry and large-scale retail trade. The Italian system is a model to be pursued because it is a strength of Italy. The anti-inflation quarter it will begin on Sunday 1 October and will cover the entire Christmas period”. This was underlined by the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursoon the occasion of the signing of the quarterly anti-inflation pact at Palazzo Chigi.

“The most beautiful signal that” comes with the signature of Pact on the Anti-Inflation Quarter “it is from a Nation that is still able to hold hands, is still able to work towards the same objective, is still able to understand that there is no measure, there is no person, there is no government which can really solve a problem if the nation doesn’t lend a hand. And when we know that there is a problem, even more so if that problem does not depend on our responsibilities, the ability to all work in the same direction is a very powerful message in a nation where too often we have behaved like monads, as if the fate of everyone else did not also depend on the choices of each of us”. So does the prime minister Giorgia Meloni taking part in the signing of the pact.

“Clearly we cannot face the price run-up alone.” from inflation “and we asked the productive world for help. Today we have taken a further step forward” with the signing of the Anti-inflation Pact: “three months of experimentation to control consumer prices. It’s an experiment, I don’t know about you but I’m very optimistic and if it works well we will all work to prolong the initiative”, continues the prime minister.

”For the first time the Italian team plays together in the same direction with all its components. I believe it has never happened in this choral, cohesive and unique way in the same direction. We will have a continuous discussion at our ministry on supply chain problems, to deal with emergencies, combat inflation, protect the power of families, of workers e of pensioners. ”We must restore confidence in consumers and businesses to revive consumption and support production,” he underlines Ursus.

“With this government from the beginning we have worked to support the purchasing power of families as a priority. We have concentrated the limited resources we have on many initiatives”, the measures on “expensive energy“, il “wedge” cut, the increase in the single allowance for familiesil VAT cut on products for early childhood, the super revaluation of minimum pensions and the paper ‘dedicated to you‘, now also extended to fuels. We have tried to support families above all in the face of the inflationary problem and we have done so, I claim the political choice, by focusing on medium-low incomes”, he commented Giorgia Meloni taking part in the signing of the pact on the anti-inflation quarter.

Il quarterly anti-inflation pact “it goes beyond the initiative itself, it is a beautiful message to Italians of a nation that has the ability to work together, to move as a community to achieve objectives. It is an extremely precious message – the Prime Minister remarks -: I believe it is the first time that the Italian system has signed a pact with the government to keep prices and the shopping cart under control and help families, especially those in difficulty.” The pact was born from a “long discussion” which led to a “concrete result, which demonstrates to the government that we are not alone when we have to face problems”, but also to the Italian system that “there is a guide, a government who has the humility to ask for a hand.”

”The working method that involves concertation to try to keep our nation united. Thank you for keeping this nation afloat over the years. For having had the ability, despite the difficulties, to keep the economy competitive. Let’s hope things get better, there is always time to be pessimistic. However, we can act together, we can grow in exports in economic terms”. This was underlined by the Minister of Agricultural Policies, Francesco Lollobrigidaon the occasion of the signing of the anti-inflation pact.

”Il anti-inflation pact? Just a cosmetic operation”. It is necessary to hit the speculations e tax extra profits, to obtain resources to redistribute to families with effective support actions”. He states it Consumer Federation commenting on the signing of the anti-inflation pact which, we read in a note, ”has effectively sealed an alliance between Government and businesses which is configured more like an advertising spot than a real measure of help for families. Anything but a nice message.”

”Faced with prices that have more than doubled compared to a year ago, the Government, without even consulting consumer associations, is thinking of resolving the family difficulties and relaunch demand by entrusting distribution, trade and industrial companies with the power to choose a basket of products to keep under control until 31 December. In exchange, the Government would give them, ”propagandistically, the anti-inflation stamp”.

