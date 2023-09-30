It seems there are several nominees related to Nintendo. In this case we are talking about Nintendo Switch games nominated in the Golden Joystick Awards 2023.
Specifically, the nominees for the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 have been announced and voting has opened. However, the categories of Game of the Year, Best Performer and Best Supporting Performer will be announced on October 23, starting the voting on the same day, which will last until October 27.
Among the nominees, Baldur’s Gate 3 y The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom They lead with nominations in 4 categories each. We leave you with the list:
Best Audio
Stray Gods
Hi-Fi Rush
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk
Starfield
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Final Fantasy XVI
Best Narrative
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Gaming Community
Final Fantasy XIV
Warframe
Baldur’s Gate 3
Deep Rock Galactic
Dreams
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Best Game Expansion
Power Wash Simulator DLC
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom
The Case of the Golden Idol Mysteries: The Lemurian Vampire and Spider of Lanka
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
A Little to the Left: Cupboards & Drawers
Best Gaming Hardware
PlayStation VR2
Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Headset
Alienware 34 AW3423DWF
Nitro Deck
ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96
Samsung 990 PRO
Best Independent Game
Dave the Diver
Pizza Tower
Dredge
Cocoon
Viewfinder
Sea of Stars
Best Multiplayer Game
Exoprimal
Diablo IV
Street Fighter 6
Remnant II
Mortal Kombat 1
We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip
Best Visual Design
Baldur’s Gate 3
Starfield
Hi-Fi Rush
Viewfinder
Lies Of P
Street Fighter 6
Nintendo Game of the Year
Pikmin 4
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
Fire Emblem Engage
Metroid Prime Remastered
Octopath Traveller II
Fae Farm
PC Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Dave the Diver
Tchia
System Shock
Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
PlayStation Game of the Year
Final Fantasy XVI
Resident Evil 4
Street Fighter 6
Humanity
Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Xbox Game of the Year
Starfield
Chants of Sennaar
Hi-Fi Rush
Planet of Lana
Dead Space
Pentiment
Still Playing Award
No Man’s Sky
Genshin Impact
The Sims 4
Fortnite
Naraka Bladepoint
GTA Online
Warframe
Valorant
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive / Counter-Strike 2
Apex Legends
Dota 2
Call of Duty
Study of the Year
Larian Studios
Digital Eclipse
Nintendo EPD
Mimimi Games
Remedy Entertainment
CD Projekt Red
Best Game Trailer
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – Official Cinematic Trailer Alan Wake 2 – The Dark Place Gameplay Trailer The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #3 Baby Steps Reveal Trailer Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Trailer It’s In Our Blood Dave the Diver – Official Trailer of Release Month and Praise
Most Anticipated Game
Death Stranding 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Tekken 8
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Hades II
Fable
Hollow Knight: Silksong
EVERYWHERE
Frostpunk 2
ARK 2
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Persona 3 Reload
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Pacific Drive
Black Myth: Wukong
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Best VR Game for 2023
C-Smash VRS
Horizon Call of the Mountain VR
Synapse
Vertigo 2 VR
F1 23 VR
The Light Brigade
What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.
Fuente.
Leave a Reply