MEDION ERAZER, a name that has already made waves in the gaming world, is ready to embark on a new journey. Starting from the start of gamescom 2023, the brand is known simply as “ERAZER”. This evolution represents an important step forward in ERAZER’s commitment to staying ahead of the ever-evolving needs of the gaming community. With Over 15 years of experience in manufacturing high-end gaming hardware, ERAZER is determined to strengthen its presence as an independent brandfocused on creating cutting-edge products and establishing an ever closer bond with the community of gaming enthusiasts.

Although the tour of truck ERAZER will not touch Italy this year, it will not fail to arouse emotions and involve gaming enthusiasts in several European countries. With the European tour, ERAZER will bring its innovative range of products directly to enthusiasts. The ERAZER truck will stop at Comi Con in Holland (14-15 October), Paris Games Week in France (1-5 November) and Dreamhack in Sweden (23-26 November).

During these events, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the gaming universe and experience first-hand the vast range of ERAZER PCs, including powerful gaming laptops Beast X40, Major X20 e Defender P40. High-end gaming PCs, like the efficient ERAZER Bandit X20and futuristic-minimalist PC models, such as Hunter X30, Mechanic X20 ed Enforcer X10 e X15, will be available for the most demanding gamers. In addition to the gaming experience, visitors will be able to participate in showcases and contests, win prizes and watch live streams with the most important influencers in the gaming world directly from the ERAZER truck.

ERAZER is excited about this new phase in its history and can’t wait to share the excitement and innovation with the community. An exciting future awaits gamers as ERAZER prepares to guide them to new heights of enjoyment and performance.