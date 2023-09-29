Piersilvio and Marina Berlusconi

Fininvest, Berlusconi’s moves. Here’s what changed after Silvio’s death

The death of Silvio Berlusconi brought about big changes in Fininvest, the new management of the children Marina and Piersilvio favors the unblocking of some stranded items. Meanwhile, peace has returned Prosieben e Mediaset, the snake regained possession of the entire share of the bank by finding an agreement that seemed complicated with the Germans. And now it can also be opened – we read on Libero – the Mediolanum match. The new balances should lead to the opening of the process of unfreezing Fininvest’s shares in the Doris family bank. The story dates back to 2014when Bank of Italyfollowing the loss of the Cavaliere, for his only definitive conviction, decided that Fininvest had to sell the share exceeding 9.9% of Mediolanum.



Now, with the new era of Marina-Piersilvio, that shareholders agreement could also be rewritten. The idea is to regain full control of the whole 30% participation – continues Libero – a turning point that could bring the historic agreement between the Berlusconi family and their family back into the spotlight Doris which protected the bank’s capital, one of the most profitable assets in the portfolio of the holding company in via Paleocapa. Some of the latest events of recent weeks in Fininvest demonstrate that the figure of the Knight had now reached a such “political” weight that it cannot fail to influence the holding’s activity and its subsidiaries, in Italy and abroad. Phase two has begun.

