There is exactly one month left until the meeting that will decide the governance of Mediobanca. The positions on the field are clear: on one side the list of the board of directors, presented last September 20th; on the other, the one that Delfin will have to develop and which is being discussed a lot, starting from the number of names that will be indicated. Meanwhile, according to what Ansa reports, the turnout at the next meeting Oct. 28 is expected to be 75%, a record high, in increase of at least ten percentage points compared to the average of previous meetings (which are really called that again since the one on 28 October will once again be in attendance).

The question is: is such a high turnout good news for Alberto Nagel or for Francesco Milleri? Sources close to the CEO of Piazzetta Cuccia speak of a certain relief on the part of Mediobanca because a high participation rhymes with the desire to maintain the status quo. The bill is









soon done: Delfin and Caltagirone hold a total of 30% of the shares, which will certainly be “participated” in the meeting. To these will probably be added the 2.19% of the Benetton family, which sided with Del Vecchio and Caltagirone in the battle of General of last year and which should maintain a similar orientation.

Surprisingly, despite being part of the consultation pact, Romano Minozzi has sided with Delfin’s list (hoping that it will be made up of five members) who, in an interview with Repubblica, “handed over” its 0.7% of Mediobanca shares to Francesco Milleri. The total, therefore, is approximately 33% of the capital deployed in favor of Delfin’s list. Can you imagine any other surprises? But the sides seem defined. On the other hand, in fact, there is the consultation agreement which has just under 11% of the capital and some shareholders who, although not part of the agreement, have historically supported the board of directors’ list. This is the case of Unipol, which holds 2% of the shares, and Diego Della Valle who holds 0.5%.

The market will therefore decide with the remaining share. And generally, as last year’s Generali meeting showed, the market votes for continuity and for an industrial plan that has already been amply rewarded. On the other hand, Nagel is supported by over a billion in profits distributed to shareholders in the last year, a record that certainly suits him even in a period in which banks – thanks to high rates – are literally “flying”.

Finally, it must be considered that analysts have expressed the best scenario as that of an agreement between Delfin and the outgoing board of directors of Mediobanca and, only in the second instance, a council with a minority to represent the requests of Miller e Caltagirone. The dilemma therefore is to understand how many people will make up the list that will be delivered in the next few days by the two “strong” shareholders. If it were to be five it could be a good solution to have a representation of the two instances. If instead it were made up of seven members there would be a risk of greater stalemate. We need to wait.



