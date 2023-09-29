Sadly, at the moment this collaboration is only available for Taiwan.

McDonald’s Taiwan has announced a great collaboration with Dragon Ball that will fascinate you.

McDonald’s is one of the most recognized companies in the world.because for decades this franchise has captivated its customers with its different marketing campaigns and products related to very popular video games and cartoons, having overwhelming success, since They usually offer various toys or collectibles allusive that many have been interested in obtaining.

Likewise, McDonald’s is well known for the distinctive collaborations it has carried out over the years with other renowned franchises, as these have been part of the great success that this great company has achieved over the years.

In fact, on this occasion, McDonald’s has announced an epic collaboration with Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball franchise.as it has launched a series of surprising collectible cards of this legendary work, which you will surely want to have.

McDonald’s Taiwan announces amazing collaboration with Dragon Ball

As we have already mentioned, McDonald’s has a wide repertoire of collaborations with different recognized anime franchises, since For years this company has offered all types of toys and collectibles of the most popular and beloved characters in the manga/anime industry, being Pokémon one of McDonald’s clear favorites when collaborating.

However, recently, McDonald’s Taiwan has decided to make an amazing collaboration with the iconic Dragon Ball franchise in which they will offer collectible cards of the prominent warriors of the series and other products related to this work.

Unfortunately, This promotion is only available for Taiwansince details have not yet been revealed if it will reach other countries around the world, which would not be a bad idea, since many fans would like to get these amazing trading cards and exclusive packaging of Dragon Ball, since every lover of this work would be more than delighted with the simple fact of being able to get a souvenir from the legendary series of Akira Toriyama.

On the official McDonald’s Taiwan website you can find all the information related to this great collaboration with Dragon Ballwhich will have many collectibles from the iconic Z sagaas seen in the promotional video, since striking happy boxes with designs alluding to Goku and Frieza and packaging with the face of Shen Long and Goku Super Saiyan 2.

Notably There are 18 collectible cards of the characterswhich are divided by the following SSR/SR/R segments, in them you can find warriors like Goku, Gohan, Gotenks, Kid Buu, Vegeto. This series of cards have very striking designs, with pearly and shiny textures, making them an object of desire for any fan of the work, as they are full of fascinating details.

This collaboration will end on October 10since the number of collectible cards that will be offered during this promotion is very limited, which makes it These objects are more interesting and desired by followers. However, unfortunately this promotion is only valid in Taiwan, so we have to wait to see if it ever reaches another part of the world.

On the other hand, the hype for this amazing collaboration has been so great that many Dragon Ball fans in Taiwan have already visited the different McDonald’s restaurants to get hold of these precious collectibles. In fact, a user named faithfoliage has already posted on Reddit the cards he managed to get after starting this amazing promotion.

Taiwan McDonald’s Dragon Ball card promo started today

In this image you can see that the user has managed to obtain 8 collectible cards in which you can see Majin Buu, Piccolo, Mr. Satan, Trunks, Goten Super Saiyan, Goten, Android 18 and the Great Saiyaman, which clearly have a amazing finish and amazing designs that you wish you had.

It remains to wait for see if this amazing collaboration lands in other countries so that die-hard fans of Dragon Ball can obtain these precious and limited collectibles from the iconic Z saga.

