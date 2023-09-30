Today is Max Verstappen’s birthday. Time to see how well he is on track to become the next Rekordmeister.

Like all extremely fast Dutchmen, including Robert Doornbos and the undersigned, Max Verstappen’s birthday is in September. Today our hero Max Emilian reaches the beautiful age of 26. It seems like he has been driving Formula 1 for an eternity. And of course that is true, because that is -erm- also true. More than eight years ago, Max made his debut for Toro Rosso in the premier class alongside Carlos Sainz. Back then as a 17-year-old, something that is now no longer allowed by the FIA.

Naturally, we no longer need to discuss the record in detail. Since that one Spanish Grand Prix in 2016, 47 more victories have been added. Only Hamilton, Schumacher, Vettel and Prost won more. However, Max still has an entire F1 career ahead of him. Literally, if he continues until he’s Alonso’s age. In fact, it’s a no brainer that he becomes the new Rekordmeister.

Today that honor is shared by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton. Maybe if Massa gets his wish, it will just be Schumacher again. But let’s not assume that. Especially since there is no precedent for expunging race results due to foul play. Only the cheaters are usually removed from the results and then Hamilton is still champion.

Anyway, with that out of the way, Schumacher was 32 years old when he took his third title (the first for Ferrari). Hamilton was 30 years old when he won third in 2015. Max now takes third at the age of 26. For comparison: Senna took third with 31 (unfortunately no more were added) and Prost with 34 (one more was added). Old boss Fangio won his first pass at the age of forty and later added four more titles in a row after two years of biting the dust of Ascari. At a time when men only reached their real peak in the 40s and 50s.

So it’s official: Max is way ahead of the rest and will win the title 50 times. The Dutchman becomes the richest sportsman the earth has ever known and the official king of the Netherlands. Or…not? There is one cautionary tale for Max in history that shows that things can still go in a different direction.

This is formed by Sebastian Vettel. The German won his first title before Max and then added three more in a row. But then the boundless march of victory came to a halt and eventually broke down completely. At this point in time, it seems absurd to think that Max will go down that path. But yes, if you had said in 2013 that Vettel would never win another title after the year in which he won 9 races in a row and thirteen races in total, you would also have been called crazy. Everyone is a prisoner of the moment.

The future is not set. But it all looks good for Max, as Jos would say. Felicidados Max, fare well!

This article Max Verstappen’s birthday, the new Rekordmeister first appeared on Ruetir.