Remedy Entertainment is synonymous with quality and one of its most anticipated video games is the remake of Max Payne, a cult gem that impressed an entire generation of PC gamers more than 20 years ago. Although this title falls into the trend of remakes, the truth is that it is in the best hands and the company is not taking it lightly.

Video: AMLO, Supreme Commander of STREAMERS IN SPANISH

Remedy turns on the hype for the Max Payne remake

During an interview with VGC, Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment, spoke about the Max Payne remake project, which will unify the stories of the first title and its sequel Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. In this regard, Sam Lake stated: “It is a very important project in the sense that, even though they are old video games, we tried to bring them up to modern standards and combine them into one, so you can see that it is a great, great project. “.

Max Payne Remake

When will Max Payne Remake debut?

Although the Max Payne franchise belongs to Rockstar Games, the company reached an agreement with Remedy for them to take charge of the remake that will unite the first 2 Max Payne games, after all it is their work and they will know how to do it.

ARTICLE: Max Payne: the origin of bullet time in video games

On the other hand, although the Max Payne remake project is exciting, the truth is that it is in the early stage of development and Remedy has reported that during this year, 2023, the project will continue its creative cycle while the team in charge increases in number throughout While there are other titles in development, such as the sequel to Control and Alan Wake 2, the latter is weeks away from release.

That said, Max Payne’s return could still be 2 years away, so we will have to be patient to see this great story by current standards.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News