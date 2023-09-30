THE VOICE OF SEMARANG – Ipswich Town ensured they reached the top of the Championship League standings after a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield in the ninth week.

Visiting Huddersfield’s John Smiths Stadium headquarters on Saturday 30 September 2023, Ipswich Town controlled the game with 62 percent possession of the ball.

The result of this 1-1 draw was enough to make Ipswich Town temporarily dominate the top of the standings because they were ahead of Leicester, who previously ruled.

Firmly at the top of the standings, Ipswich Town (22) is one point ahead of Leicester (21), who is in second place in the Championship League.

Ipswich Town was able to collect 22 points from 9 games with 7 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.

At least for a week Elkan Baggott and his friends at Ipswich Town can enjoy the top of the standings. Because Leicester will compete in the ninth week on October 5 2023 against Preston North End.

Whoever wins, whether Leicester or Preston, will be at the top of the standings. Because they are only one point (Leicester) and two points (Preston) behind Ipswich Town.

During the match, Ipswich Town were left behind by the hosts in the first half by taking the lead with a goal in the 61st minute.

However, Ipswich Town was able to score an equalizer in the 87th minute through Brandon Williams.

In that match, Elkan Baggott was not included in the starting line up and on the bench.***