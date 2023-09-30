Insomniac Games has revealed a new trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5 that shows the confrontation between the wall-crawlers and Venom

After the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man y Spider-Man: Miles MoralesInsomniac Games brings another Spider-Verse adventure with the release of the studio’s first full-length Marvel sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

This time, players will follow Peter Parker and Miles Morales, as they take on supervillains Kraven the Hunter and Venom. Now we get a new trailer for the game, giving us a glimpse of Peter and Miles, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, taking on an unusually large Venom, voiced by Tony Todd. We also get to witness the symbiote punch the wall-crawlers before unleashing his signature abilities to counterattack. Peter is equipped with the Iron Spider, suggesting an update from the previous game, while Miles wields his electrifying Venom Charge, a trademark of his solo play.

The 30-second clip shows images generated for the announcement, and not actual gameplay, highlighting the heroes preparing to face the imposing symbiote. While several trailers, music videos, and posters have been shared, the showdown in question, along with the size difference between the Spider-men duo and Marvel’s evil alien symbiote, had been kept under wraps until now. The teaser also features the Portuguese version of the game’s slogan, “Better Together,” and reminds us of Aunt May’s tragic end in the first installment.

You can see the spot below

Who is hiding under the mask of Venom?

While Marvel Comics usually associates Venom with Eddie Brock, it seems like the Insomniac universe could be going in a different direction with Harry Osborn or Kraven the Hunter as possible hosts for the alien. It should be noted that the two characters were absent for much of the first installment and have been confirmed to have a major role in Spider-Man 2. Since Harry has an existing symbiotic connection, he emerges as the main contender, but Kraven’s pursuit through New York City could also take him through the symbiote, elevating his powers to unprecedented heights.

Some speculation suggests that Peter Parker himself could become Venom. While Insomniac and PlayStation have refuted this theory, Spider-Man actor Lowenthal had mentioned a symbiote-induced “addiction.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is coming to PlayStation 5 on October 20.