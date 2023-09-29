An X-Men villain takes on the role of Iron Man to confront Charles Xavier and end Krakoa for good.

A legendary villain who has been strongly rooted in the history of the X-Men has just reached a new position in the Marvel Universe when occupying the position of Iron Man. The revelation of this renewed Iron Man with particularly evil purposes has occurred at the same time as the imminent extinction that the humans are about to suffer. X-Men. Fall of X is putting the X-Men on the ropeswith some of them dead, others exiled outside the Tierra and a handful of traitors who now work side by side with the criminal organization of Orchis.

The comic Immortal X-Men #16which comes from the hand of Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck, shows the mutant villains Sebastian Shaw y Selene trying to loot what little remains of the island of Krakoa, former mutant nation, in search of its natural resources. The only thing standing in his way is the teacher Charles Xavierwho, blaming himself for the apparent death of nearly 250,000 mutants during the Orchis Mutant Massacre that took place during the events of the Hellfire Gala, has given up his promise not to kill and has set out to protect that place even if he has to give his life. In a preview of that same comic, Shaw intends to meet his goalwhile donning his own version of the armor Iron Man.

Sebastian Shawwho made his debut in Marvel Comics in 1980, is a mutant with the power to absorb energy to project it as if it were kinetic force. In fact, this X-Men It becomes more powerful the more damage it takes. Shaw has never truly identified himself as a member of the mutant race and has instead always shown an intense hatred towards those just like him.

When the plans Orchis began to unfold and events turned against the X-MenShaw, who until then had been a member of the Silent Council of Krakoa, sided with Orchis and was granted some exclusive rights to plunder Krakoa’s natural resources as a reward for their loyalty. However, he still has to overcome one last obstacle to do so, as he will have to overcome the former leader of the X-Men, who is exercising his telepathy and telekinesis in ways never seen before.

It’s surprising to see how Shaw has built his own armor inspired by Iron Man, but he and Tony have a lot more in common than they think. In fact, Tony is the current Black King of the Hellfire Club and help the X-Men to fight Orchis using the resources and connections of that same clandestine group. Therefore, it is only fair that Shaw takes Tony’s place, exchanging roles., becoming a villain in the most faithful Iron Man style with his own silver and purple armor. It is not yet known what the potential of this armor will be, but it is assumed that it will work in a very similar way to the kinetic force so common in Shaw powers.

Parallel to this, the leader of Orchis, Feilonglooted the company Tony Stark and used his designs to build sentinels that would completely destroy the mutant people. It is possible that Shaw built the suit from Tony’s plans, but also that he used his criminal connections and money to forge a weapon of mass destruction that is shaped like a suit of Marvel’s armored hero. In any case, Charles Xavier is about to face an evil Iron Man with all the firepower that this implies and, above all, with the destiny of the nation of the X-Men in Game.

The comic Immortal X-Men #16 will be available on October 4.

