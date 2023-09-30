The next step for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is to add the X-Men and they have already started to achieve it.

The wait is over for fans of the X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As development has begun on its long-awaited mutant reboot, and while it’s still early days, writers’ meetings are being scheduled to discuss ideas on how to reintroduce these iconic heroes to the big screen.

After a period of uncertainty due to writer and actor strikes, there is finally exciting news in the world of superhero movies. The X-Men reboot, one of the most anticipated projects by fans, is taking shape. According to Deadline, Marvel Studios has begun scheduling writers’ meetings to hear proposals on how to carry out this reboot.

It will probably happen after Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Although there is no rush to fill the key writer position just yet, as the film has no confirmed release date and a decision on the screenwriter is expected to be made in late 2024, this marks an important step forward in the process of bringing to the mutants to the MCU.

Since Disney acquired the assets of 20th Century Fox in 2019, fans have been eager to see how the X-Men will come together, but until now, there has been almost complete silence on the project. We have only seen cameos from some characters such as Professor Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

It is rumored that contractual issues could have complicated the introduction of actors such as Wolverine, Cyclops and Storm, who had already been played in the Fox franchise. According to reports, people involved in the previous films could have rights to credits, compensation and even certain creative control if those characters were used again before 2025.

We will have to wait.

However, this does not mean that we cannot see new mutant heroes and villains in the MCU before that date of 2025. Kamala Khan’s recent appearance as a mutant in the season finale of Ms. Marvel is an example of how they can introduce new characters without ties to the previous films.

Despite the challenges, the news that the X-Men reboot is finally in development is an exciting sign of what’s to come. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Marvel Studios will bring these beloved characters to life in the largest, most expansive cinematic universe ever created.

As the writer and actor strikes are behind us, more details about the X-Men reboot are likely to leak in the coming months, so we’ll stay tuned for more information on this exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

