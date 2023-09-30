Second Dinner posted the video showing the next season coming to Marvel Snap, the card game for mobile devices and PC featuring characters from the Marvel universe. This new season will be called Bloodstone, and centers on Elsa Bloodstone. It will be available from Tuesday October 3.

Presenting the new season is the usual Ben Brodenow dealing with werewolf transformation inside a disturbing mansion, showing what’s coming to the game next week:

First of all, the pass card, that is Elsa Bloodstone, cost 2 – strength 2, continuous effect: if you play another card to fill the location you give it +3 strength. The new card will, as usual, have the variant to be unlocked at level 50. Speaking of variants, in the pass there will be those of Blade e Ghost Rider. In the middle, gold, credits, boosters and avatars (again from Enchantress, Thor and Loki himself).

New cards will then be published during the season:

Man-Thing: cost 4 – strength 5 – continuous effect: cards costing 1, 2 and 3 in this location have -2 strength

Black Knight: cost 1 – strength 2 – when you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s strength (once per game)

Nico Minoru: cost 1 – strength 2: discovering: after you play your next card, cast a spell (spells change every turn)

spell 1 – become a demon spell 2 – destroy it and draw two cards spell 3 – move to a location on the right spell 4 – give +2 strength spell 5 – change the location of this card spell 6 – add a copy to your hand spell 7 – doubles the power of this card

Then show two locations:

Hotel Inferno: After you play a card here this turn, destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck.

The Abbey: The first to put exactly 2 cards here draws a card.

Below you can see the footage of the next season of Marvel Snap, reminding you that the last days of the Loki for All Time season are now being played.