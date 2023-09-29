What’s happening with Paul Bettany and the Vision series? These are the last hours of Marvel Studios with this project.

There is concern in Marvel about the Vision series. Cancellation fears have begun to arise around Paul Bettany’s series. This comes out thanks to recently discovered information. The source of this speculation comes from some eagle-eyed fans who have discovered a change in showrunner Jac Schaeffer’s WGA directory credits. And all the details count in the UCM.

The spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Paul Bettany previously appeared in Jac Schaeffer’s profile. However, he is now noticeably absent from his credits. Jac Schaeffer’s WGA roster appears to be up to date, aside from the lack of Vision Questas it has the newly updated title Agatha: Darkhold Diaries due in 2024. This left fans fearing the worst, wondering aloud if “Disney+ was canceling it or something.”

The reduction of UCM streaming projects would be the key

Disney+

Adding insult to injury, this WGA update comes just months after newly reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger detailed a plan to reduce Marvel Studios streaming production slowing down the pace of release of television series such as Vision Quest on Disney+. “We want the studio and the MCU projects to really stand out and stand out,” said Bob Iger. “People will see this as we move into Phases 5 and 6. The pace at which we are releasing series on Disney+ will change so that each one has the opportunity to shine among the public.”

Right now, There’s no way to know if Vision Quest will end up on the Marvel Studios cutting room floor.. If we combine the recent events of Jac Schaeffer’s page at the WGA and the obvious new streaming strategy of Walt Disney Pictures… Things are looking bad. However, abandoning Paul Bettany’s series doesn’t make much sense for the studio. Ultimately, WandaVision is one of the MCU series most beloved by fans. And this project would be a spin-off or direct sequel.