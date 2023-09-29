A character (or rather characters) who are worthy of using Mjolnir has been presented.

Mjolnir is probably one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe, as well as one of the most iconic we have seen throughout the stories of this franchise. Wielded by Thor, this distinctive hammer has been a part of the character since his first appearance, and has become a distinctive aspect of him.

Although In principle this hammer could only be used by the God of Thunderthis being considered the only one worthy of being able to carry it, over the years, Marvel realized that there were other characters noble and benevolent enough to be worthy of using Mjolnir.

It is even worth noting that some time ago, in the Avengers comic series, it was revealed three new characters worthy enough to carry Thor’s hammer, and these are none other than the granddaughters of Thor, The Goddesses of Thunder. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Thor’s granddaughters have proven to be worthy bearers of their grandfather’s Mjolnir

Something quite characteristic of Mjolnir, the hammer that Thor carries, is the fact that it has the message inscribed that dictates “anyone who holds this hammer, if he is worthy, will possess the power of Thor”, as proof that Not everyone could use this weapon..

This statute of the hammer was a way to prevent Thor’s enemies from using Mjolnir against him, however, it does not state that no one can wield it, but rather that Only those who were worthy and pure of heart could use it and obtain the power of the God of Thunder..

Taking this into account, the Marvel franchise introduced various characters who were considered benevolent, and gave them the opportunity to use Mjolnir, the most recent occasion being in the Avengers comic, in which it is shown as Thor’s granddaughters manage to use their grandfather’s hammer.

In volume #66 of the Avengers comic, one of the largest wars in the multiverse is being fought, in which the Avengers from different universes must face an army of multiversal Mephistos and Doctor Dooms. Among the heroes who fought in this battle are Future Thor’s granddaughters: Frigg, Atli and Ellisivalso known as the Goddesses of Thunder.

At a certain point in this confrontation, the Goddesses of Thunder find themselves in a field where they have murdered several Thors, encountering the Mjolnirs of these, and easily wielding one eachmaking it clear not only that they are worthy of portaling Mjolnir, but also of having the title of Goddesses of Thunder.

It should be noted that this moment was not only extremely iconic and shocking, but also, in a certain way, it revealed How the torch is passed to new generations.

Although, so far, Thor’s granddaughters have not had any more relevant participation as a group, it would undoubtedly be incredible to be able to see them in action again, after having witnessed how they have made clear be worthy of carrying Mjolnir and worthy of being known as the Goddesses of Thunder.

