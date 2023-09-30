Jorge Martin’s comeback continues almost inexorably. The Prima Pramac Racing driver had a perfect Saturday in Motegi, signing pole position (with a track record) and confirming himself ahead of everyone even in a Sprint which he dominated from start to finish.

After getting off to a great start, the Madrilenian really set a hellish pace for the race, starting in the low 1’44”. Really a lot if you consider that these are times about a second away from the time with which he had set the pole position.

Only Brad Binder, who started like a cat from the second row, tried to keep up, but only managed to do so for half the race. Then even the KTM rider had to give up to see Martin’s Ducati escape, who deservedly took his fifth victory of the season in a Sprint, the third in a row in Saturday’s races.

For the South African, however, second place is an important result, which confirms the growth that the RC16 has made with the new carbon frame. After taking second on the first lap, overtaking first Pecco Bagnaia and then Jack Miller, Binder glued himself to Martin’s tire and in turn maintained an excellent pace for all 12 laps, managing in turn to close by over 4″ the rest of the group.

And that KTM has grown is confirmed by the excellent performance of Miller, who maintained third position until three laps from the end, when he then had to bow out to Bagnaia’s return. The World Championship leader didn’t get away too well from the front row and then it took him a while to find the right rhythm. His friend Jack made him sweat a lot to gain a precious third position to get back up after the fall in India, because it took a couple of laps of skirmishes before completing the overtaking with a cross exiting turn 11. Now however the margin over Martin has narrowed to just 8 points.

Having said that Miller’s fourth place, completing the top 5 is the other Ducati of Prima Pramac Racing, the one driven by Johann Zarco, with the Frenchman who was able to take advantage of the close fight between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez to overtake them both when they were went long in braking at turn 11. In the end the Mooney VR46 rider managed to get the better of Honda’s eight-time world champion in the fight for sixth place, but saw the gap to Bagnaia grow to 47 points, paying the price also a not particularly brilliant start.

After starting from the second row, Fabio Di Giannantonio also managed to take home two points, eighth, while we had to go down to ninth position to find the best of the Aprilias, which was that of Maverick Vinales. His partner Aleix Espargaro was actually in the train with Bezzecchi and Marquez when he was betrayed again by his RS-GP, which forced him to retire. After fifth place in India, Joan Mir missed out on the points, finishing 13th with his Honda.

It was a race to forget for the Yamahas, with Fabio Quartararo having a terrible start and ultimately arriving at the checkered flag in only 15th position, just ahead of teammate Franco Morbidelli. Ducati test rider Michele Pirro was only 19th, placing only Stefan Bradl behind him on the Honda LCR.

Read also: