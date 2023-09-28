Tamara Falcó’s wedding was marked by two major absences, that of her father, Carlos Falcó, who died in 2020, and that of her brother Enrique Iglesias. Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, has explained his feelings towards those two very important people in his life.

After that conversation with Joaquín, the aristocrat revealed one of the details that she liked most about the gifts she received during her wedding with Íñigo Onieva.

“I really liked a sculpture that her mother gave us from her uncle who is a sculptor,” the guest explained about the gift she received from her mother-in-law.

The sculpture is called Marriage in balance and they are a man and a woman who you don’t know very well how they are maintaining their balance, “I loved the idea,” said the Marchioness of Griñón.

Íñigo Onieva’s mother gave some nice advice to Tamara Falcó about what that detail means, “it is a good reminder to know that marriage is a balance,” the guest confessed.

Joaquín gives his version of marriage after his experience of more than two decades with Susana Saborido, “you will see that over the years it is more difficult to maintain balance, you will call me and tell me.”

Some statements that have discouraged Tamara Falcó, “don’t tell me that Joaquín,” the guest scolded the Rookie after his predictions about marriages.