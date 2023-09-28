Although Marc Marquez said at Misano, before embarking on the Asian tour, that he intended to reveal his intentions for 2024 “between India and Japan”, it seems that the final decision, if it has already been made, will not yet be made public.

Motorsport.com understands that Honda would not block the Spaniard’s exit if he no longer wanted to drive the RC213V next season, but it is not even clear whether the number 93 has already decided to break with his historic brand, with which he was arm in arm since his MotoGP debut in 2013 and with whom he won all six of his premier class titles.

Alberto Puig, HRC team manager, has been trying for weeks to develop a countermeasure plan for the driver from Cervera, to give the Japanese manufacturer one last chance to change the approach to the design and development of its prototypes. This strategy involves hiring some engineers specialized in specific sectors, such as aerodynamics, which has become very important in MotoGP today.

“During this weekend I’m not going to say anything about where I’ll race next year. I’ll try to get around the questions as best I can, but I’m focused on the track,” said Marquez, in one of his first appearances at Motegi, where Honda’s senior executives will be present, led by Shiniji Aoyama, head of the manufacturer’s two-wheel division.

“Logically, there will be meetings to improve the project for the future, which is everyone’s goal. My future will not be decided this weekend. Things can still happen that will influence my decision, or maybe not,” added the Catalan.

As for the possibility that one of the meetings with the Honda bosses, scheduled for these days in Japan, could change the direction of his decision, Marquez said that “maybe I’ve already changed my mind, no one is inside my head” .

While waiting to see if Honda will be able to make a move and convince its top man to respect at least the remaining year of his contract, Marquez prefers not to open his mouth on the matter and concentrate on what will happen on the track, where he hopes to offer a similar version to that of last weekend, in India, where on Saturday he achieved his second podium in the Sprint.

“On this circuit we can have a good weekend thanks to the type of corners: a lot of stop and go, which is the least damaging profile for our bike. We probably won’t be as competitive as in Buddh, but it won’t be as bad as in Montmelò”, he said. said the 93-year-old.

Furthermore, the provisional calendar for next season was made official on Wednesday, with 22 races scheduled, a number never seen before. For Marquez, as for many others, the introduction of the new weekend format, with the Sprints, subjects the entire paddock, and especially the riders, to considerable stress.

“The fact is that 22 races is a lot. This new format is very demanding for the riders, with a Sprint in every Grand Prix. We are seeing many injuries and many crashes. Now we are on the track for longer, we are at the limit for longer, which means more effort and therefore more mistakes. It’s a wheel. On a human level it’s too much”, concluded Marquez.

