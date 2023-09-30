Mario Draghi Giuliano Amato Giorgia Meloni

It’s not (yet) like it was in 1992: but the markets are starting to push

In understanding what is happening on the international scene and whether there is really an intention to place Italy under commissionership with the excuse of the spread and the rise in BTP yields, we need to look at a series of signals that recur in our history. A narrative made of intrigue and courses and recurrences. So: in recent days it has returned to circulation – bombshell indiscretion by Affaritaliani.it – the name of Giuliano Amato as a possible dominus of a hypothetical emergency government if the markets really started to hit Italy, causing the spread to rise and making it even more expensive than expected is not already financing our country’s public debt.



Let’s start from inside the government. The cannon shots coming from the League – sources at the highest levels report to Affaritaliani.it – they have a double need at the same time: to divert attention from a maneuver that will in any case be problematic (just think of the 14 billion overall deficit); and, on the other hand, respond to the Northern League’s need to occupy a more “right-wing” position compared to that of the Brothers of Italy which, as the first party, can no longer afford to bombard the establishment. So, these are simple skirmishes, normal dialectics within a family that all in all continues to govern peacefully after a year.

Things are different if you look outwards. The declarations of Minister Giorgetti went almost unnoticed when, in Thursday’s press conference, he announced that in the next few years the State would privatize up to 1% of GDP. Translated: we are ready to place a new tranche of shares of investee companies on the market. The list is very broad and goes from the giants Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste up to Autostrade per l’Italia, passing through Terna, Snam and so on. There is no point in launching into a “toto-names” now that would make no sense. Also because Giorgetti declared that the Mef will establish the times and methods.

But it means that we are once again ready to sell a part, albeit a small one (1% of GDP means around 20 billion euros, not much if you consider the market valuations of large investee companies) of the family’s silverware. It is even more surprising that this measure was announced by a government that had always defended the Italian nature of our companies and which is preparing to return, albeit in a minority, within the Tim network. The sovereignist inspiration, therefore, seems to have been abandoned in favor of reason of state.

A further investigation must be carried out on this. When old pieces left in the attic are sold, no one suspects that a family is in difficulty. However, if you pawn the silverware or gold from your first communion, then the perception is very different. We need to be careful about this too to avoid there being a “run” on the Treasury (strictly capitalized) of our country.

A sensation of this type takes the clock back thirty years, to 2 June 1992 when – on the yacht Britannia – the director general of the Treasury, a certain Mario Draghi, organized a very confidential meeting to announce that Italy was ready to dispose of the state economy to embrace a free market vision. Was it a sensible choice? In some cases yes, i.e. where direct government control was maintained in companies. Eni, Enel, Leonardo, Poste and so on, they are little gems, competing on the global chessboard and – as in the case of the former monopolist led by Flavio Cattaneo – dictate the agenda of energy transformation. In the case of Telecom, however, a privatization in which the State quickly abdicated turned into a disaster for which Italians and the employees of an excellence transformed into a giant weighed down by a monstrous debt still pay the consequences today. And to which today the State must return by investing 2.5 billion.

Finally, a further analogy, this time about names. In 1992, in addition to Mario Draghi who probably represented the most important man of the last thirty years – thanks to which we did not sink in 2011 during the sovereign debt crisis – there was another name that began to swirl around the halls of power after the Andreotti government fell at the end of April: it was that of Doctor Sottile, Giuliano Amato, who took the reins of the executive on 28 June 1992. It was the horrible year of his death at the hands of the mafia of Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino.

Among the acts that are remembered of this executive which lasted exactly 10 months, we remember, with pain, the forced withdrawal from the current accounts of the 6 per thousand. In fact, a few days after taking office, Doctor Sottile withdrew 8,000 billion lire from Italian deposits in a night-time blitz, without exceptions. Other measures were also taken, from the increase in the retirement age to the capital tax on companies, from the minimum tax to the introduction of health copays, from the tax on family doctors to the extraordinary property tax equal to 3 per thousand of the revalued cadastral income, i.e. the ICI later reintroduced by the Monti government under the name of IMU.

Last similarity? Even then the lira came under speculative attack. In that case it was George Soros who hatched an international plot that led to the suspension of our currency from the EMS, the European Monetary System which was the precursor of the euro. There were more tears and blood before the Tangentopoli earthquake, the beginning of the Second Republic and the advent of Berlusconism. Thirty years later some planets are aligning again. Let’s hope not all of them but, when in doubt, fasten your seatbelts.

