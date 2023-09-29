After the expected arrival of the Madrid circuit and the confirmation of the cessation of news, we now bring a small compilation of the news that this mobile application has confirmed today. We talk about Mario Kart Tour and its next contents.

Mario Kart Tour

As we can confirm, the game has advanced with the trailer the next season, focused on battles. It is expected to begin next Wednesday.

The Anniversary Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Next up is the Battle Tour! You better be ready to bring the heat! pic.twitter.com/i8CaZH2Lrt — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 29, 2023

What do you think of the news? Will you dare to play? We read you in the comments. Don’t hesitate to leave your opinion below! Finally, we leave you with all the Super Mario games by release date.

