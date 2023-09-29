In Singapore, Haas managed to gain a point that could prove fundamental for the 2023 constructors’ standings, thus extending its lead over Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri. A tenth place achieved thanks not only to a good performance by Kevin Magnussen, but also thanks to a good strategy in which the team was able to make the most of the opportunities that arose during the race.

However, in Japan the American team returned to a more bitter reality, having to deal with a track that exposed all the car’s limitations. Haas was already aware of this on the eve of the race and those fears were then confirmed over the rest of the weekend. Further complicating the situation was the accident with Sergio Perez, which sent Kevin Magnussen to the bottom of the standings and with a race strategy now compromised: making three stops at that point would have proved counterproductive, but aiming for two pit stops would have meaning also having to deal with the time lost due to contact. He fared no better than his teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, who then finished over twenty seconds from the points zone.

Magnussen is aware that the Qatar event will most likely also prove complicated for the VF-23, but attention is already turned to Austin, where the first substantial update package of the season will arrive. In fact, on the occasion of the GP of the Americas, Haas will bring some innovations that will not only modify the concept of the car, but which will also give important indications for the first year’s car.

“Until then (the Americas GP) we are in survival mode,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the upcoming package.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We got a point in Singapore with this car. So that track suited our car better. There are always reasons to do our best and we will do that in Qatar too. I’ve never been there, but it’s a very fast track, in a way a bit like this one, with long, fast corners. It’s not really our track.”

The Haas team principal insisted there is still something positive to take from the Japanese GP weekend. “We know where we are and I think we did the best with what we have. The pit stops were very good, the best this year, and we made five.” Gunther Steiner said about the race. It is interesting to point out, in fact, that Haas completed the ninth and tenth fastest pit stops of the race, which does not happen often, so much so that the American team finds itself in last position in the special ranking dedicated precisely to tire changes.

“Obviously we tried with Nico to do three stops, because he didn’t have two sets of hard tires and couldn’t do it with two stops. We did what we could with the car. And I think in the end we got very close to the AlphaTauri, and Kevin , without the spin caused by the contact with Perez, maybe he could have fought with them. Maybe and if it doesn’t give you anything, but in the end we know where we are. And let’s hope that the package works in Austin. And if it doesn’t work, at least we’ll learn something for the next year”.

