CI Games has packaged a new trailer that offers an overview of the gameplay of Lords of the Fallenthe soulslike action RPG developed by Hexworks and arriving in a few days on PC and console.

Set approximately a millennium after the events of the first Lords of the Fallen, this new chapter puts players in the shoes of a crusader committed to preventing the return of Adyr, the god of demons. The protagonist’s aim will be to purify the five corrupted beacons that will allow Adyr’s followers to complete the ritual necessary for his return to the world.

The video above illustrates some of the features of the game, including the classes, the schools of magic, the link between the land of the living and that of the dead, but also how the cooperative mode works and much more. We remember that Lords of the Fallen will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S from October 13th.

