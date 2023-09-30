Experiencing video games can be in several ways. Lately, even playing on mobile devices is becoming as common as a console and to do so, companies must adjust everything to their needs. On this occasion I am going to talk to you about my entire experience using the Logitech G Fits, earbuds that promise to give us the best of the best in both Smartphones and PCs.

First of all, the Logitech G Fits have the peculiarity (as their name describes) and that is that they adjust to our ears through a configuration process on the cell phone. In a big way, this practically adjusts the rubbers so that they adapt to the interior design of our ears and maximize the sound experience.

This process can be a little tedious but once it’s finished the feeling is quite different. You can even repeat it again or demand that the rubber bands for your ears be a little smaller and so on. I don’t know about you but I always have the dispute over whether the rubber bands for my ears should be medium or long. Sometimes our main problem is that we want to cancel external noise to hear better and these earbuds really do that.

Placing them in our ears is quite strange in some cases but I can’t lie to you, the rubber bands still feel quite big but they do cancel noise in general. One of the problems is that although we cancel the noise around us, there is no way to mitigate this with a button since in some cases you would not want to be so far from the surroundings. A lot is too much but being able to control it is better and in this case that is not possible.

Knowing a little about the specifications we have:

Weight: 0.25 oz (7.2 g) each Dimensions: 35.0 × 22.8 × 0.96 inches (24.5 mm) Audio driver: 0.39 inches (10 mm) Technical specifications Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz Impedance: 16 ohms Sensitivity: 106 +/- 3 dB SPL/mW Microphone Pickup Pattern: Dual Beamforming Frequency Response: 100Hz-8KHz LIGHTSPEED: Via USB-A Receiver + USB-A to Adapter USB-C Bluetooth: Low Latency Gaming Mode Classic Bluetooth: 5.2 Wireless: – 7 hours of listening + 8 hours with charging case Wireless: – 4.5 hours of talk + 5 hours with charging case Bluetooth: – 10 hours of listening time + 12 hours with charging case Bluetooth: – 6.5 hours of talk time + 7 hours with charging case

Inside the box we have a USB-C cable (not very long), the case to charge the earbuds (with a very striking internal yellow color), the dungle to connect it to the PC via USB or USB-C and of course the Quick Start Guide.

The design of the Logitech G Fits in general is quite subtle, nothing to boast about once we have it in our ears we will see that more vertical design and not round like many. All the work is done internally and that is what already belongs to the inner part of our ear so it goes completely unnoticed.

One of the things they boast about is the Lightform technology that in a nutshell molds the internal rubber of the earbuds to our hate size. This is done in a fairly quick process and in just 60 seconds the perfect fit for our ears is created. This is basically passive noise cancellation, since it is completely adjusted to our ears and is not external noise cancellation from the back like other brands.

The controls are somewhat confusing and although we can modify them in the cell phone or PC application, it is still somewhat tedious to switch between the Bluetooth connection and Logitech’s Wireless Lightspeed technology. The only way to switch between the connections is to perform 3 quick taps on one of the earbuds, but the problem with this is that you have to do it very synchronized and although it is something that is only done once, it is somewhat stressful in some ways.

Using the Logitech G Hub we can also modify many things and see the battery level of each earbud.

The audio driver is 10mm and although it is not that powerful, you can notice the audio quality in both types of connections. When listening to music or playing, the experience is quite good, although there is not much to brag about since we do not have any type of surround sound or even if we connect it to our PS5 we can have good audio quality without any of the improvements that these new consoles They offer such as 3D Audio.

A device of this type should not have that much compatibility in general, but something it should have is at least a long combination of improvements that makes it special for a platform. The only notable thing in this case is the possibility of activating gaming mode for Bluetooth and playing on cell phones. Practically what this does is reduce the latency when listening to footsteps, just as Lightspeed technology does in gaming headsets.

We can easily adjust and equalize what we need for each thing. We can create our own customization if we wish, but I must say that when activating FPS the sounds began to be a little thicker, just as I needed them to hear the footsteps of the enemies.

In conclusion,

At the level of hearing quality, Logitech G Fits They are not as impressive as they seem. The reality is that the Lightform technology that helps to fully adjust the earbuds in our ears is a huge advantage since it saves us the part of knowing if they are going to fit us well or not. The noise cancellation is extremely real and can immerse you quite a bit but at the same time not having certain auditory advantages in such an expensive audio device makes many hesitate to experience playing in this way. Aesthetically speaking, they are quite subtle and we have a series of modifications that we can make for our own taste. In the eyes of many people this would seem unnecessary and they would choose a conventional headset but what many are missing here is that we have Lightspeed technology in our pockets in a device that is quite small and at the same time quite useful in gaming situations or the same. entertainment. Connecting it to a wide variety of devices gives it a good status compared to others, although unfortunately it does not take much advantage of others. This review was carried out with a copy provided by Logitech G.