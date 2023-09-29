Liverpool is one of the most famous department stores in the country and also the most preferred by thousands of Mexicans for make your Christmas shopping or for your gift tables; is also famous for making night sales in which it puts a large part of its items at great discounts, making them more accessible to most people.

What makes it even more attractive is the fact that it has many areas with all kinds of products, in addition to having the best and most recognized brands.

It has more than 120 storeswhich are distributed throughout the Mexican Republic and It has a presence in 30 of the 32 states, But do you know where their largest store is? We will provide you with that information below.

What is the largest Liverpool in Mexico?

Every Liverpool store offers pleasant experiences to its customers since it has large spaces, air conditioning, several floors and, as mentioned previously, it has many brand products ranging from affordable to the most luxurious.

Although all their stores are spacious, there is one that is larger than the rest and It is located in none other than Guadalajara, in Plaza Galerías which is located in Santa Anita, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

It opened its doors in 2019In addition to having the usual clothing, footwear and electronics departments, this store offers culinary experiences inside.

The reason it is the largest of the 120 stores is because It has an area of ​​more than 248 thousand square meters exclusive to Liverpool. Inside you will find a wide variety of areas, brands, a restaurant and a candy store.

If you are a lover of this store, live in another state and want to live the experience of getting to know the largest Liverpool, visit Guadalajara.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions