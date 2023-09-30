Statistics and precedents

In the first three matches against Inter since their return to Serie A, Salernitana had always lost, with an aggregate score of 12-0 (exactly four goals conceded on average per match); the last match, however, ended 1-1, at Arechi, on 7 April. Overall, Inter are unbeaten in six of the eight matches against Salernitana in Serie A; the last defeat suffered against the Granata dates back to 11 April 1999, when Francesco Oddo sat on the Campania bench (2-0, goals from David Di Michele and Federico Giampaolo).