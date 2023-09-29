Neowiz has published the Accolades trailer with the critics’ opinions for the action RPG souls like Lies of P (find our review here). The title is set in Belle Epoque France and inspired by the characters of Pinocchio, and is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam. Recently, in a video presenting the post-credits scenes, the announcement of the next Neowiz game seems to have been revealed. Find the Accolades trailer below. Below is an overview of the title via Steam:

Play as Pinocchio, a mechanoid puppet, and fight everything in your path to find Geppetto. But don’t expect any help along the way and don’t make the mistake of trusting anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human. Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is a soulful action game set in a cruel and dark world of the Belle Époque. All humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. The game offers an elegant and tension-filled world, a deep combat system and a compelling story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his inexorable journey to become human.

Lies of P is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One e PC tramite Steam. Continue to follow us for more information.