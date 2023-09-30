The words of the Giallorossi coach after the home defeat against Napoli

Lecce coach Roberto D’Aversa’s comment to Dazn after the defeat against Napoli: “We started well in the first half but after conceding their first goal on a dead ball everything changed. The will was there but it wasn’t enough even if the result was exaggerated. We could have even equalized it and we had the opportunities, but then Napoli’s second goal cut our legs short. I’m sorry that we weren’t able to finalize the opportunities we created and I think we could have done badly against Napoli but we weren’t as determined and bad as our opponents. You can’t give certain teams gifts because they punish you. Three games in a week weigh on you but going forward we’ll need more wickedness in attack. Today determination and determination made the difference. Napoli’s desire to bring home the result”